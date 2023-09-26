THE entire year 12 drama class at The Armidale School has ended a long commitment to creative arts at TAS in style with their performances being nominated for the statewide HSC drama showcase, OnSTAGE!
The two group performances performed by the nine students, as well as five individual performances are now up for consideration for final selection into the showcase which will take place early in 2024.
Group performances are a mandatory part of the subject, with students working in groups to devise an original play of 8-12 minutes in length, with a topic of their choice.
For Pierre Morcellet, Oliver Morse, Will Nash and Claude Toakley, this was The Black Hand which followed the true story of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by the Serbian terrorist organisation the Black Hand.
"We aimed to incorporate as many true events, no matter how stupid, into the show," Pierre said,
Meanwhile Felicity Barton, Chelsea Bourke, Meave Churchyard, Japser O'Neil and Netty Whysall created The Prefects, an examination into how normalised yet overlooked "toxic popularity" is in Australia inspired by the television show Ja'mie.
Additionally the six-eight minute long Individual Performances of five of the students were also nominated. These include Will Nash's Black White and Colour, an adaptation of Orpheus and Eurydice by Alexander Wright and Phil Grainge; Pierre Morcellet's adaption of from the play One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean; a performance by Jasper O'Neil of the monologue Shallow, Quick by Pete Malicki; Alice - a highly choreographed adaption from Alice in Wonderland performed by Chelsea Bourke and Claude Toakley's rendition from the play Glengarry Glen Ross by David Mamet.
Class teacher and TAS Head of Creative Arts Andrew O'Connell said he was incredibly proud of the students.
"So many nominations are a recognition of the exceptional performance work of the whole class and a testament to the many, many, many hours of hard work invested in their studies," he said.
"They will submit videos for consideration by the OnSTAGE showcase team and will hear back in December, but the very act of being nominated is a significant achievement. Results like this highlight the academic advantage and resources of the creative arts at TAS with its own specialist performance theatre, and the students will be able to walk into their written exams with confidence next term. It's an incredible way for these performers to end their careers on the Hoskins Centre stage, some, since their primary school days."
