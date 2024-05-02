Clunky Rams manage to overcome gallant Tamworth

The Walcha Rams might have walked away with a win over Tamworth but skipper Ed Churchill believes they were far from their best.
The Rams won in a high-scoring encounter, 41-35, after being neck-and-neck throughout the clash.
"We didn't play very well," Churchill said.
"We struggled to get into the game.
"Our discipline let us down, that was probably how they got into our half a lot of the time.
"It was really off the back of our own faults, lack of discipline and failure to execute with our own ball in-hand."
But it wasn't all negative.
They still managed to post enough points to get the victory.
And Churchill said it came from taking their opportunities when they could, including scoring three tries in quick succession early in the second-half.
"Even when we were down we never felt too worried because every time we held the ball for a few phases, we seemed to make a few metres or score.
"We only played for probably five or six minutes at a time, if that, a lot of the time and that was enough to get some go-forward and put ourselves in good enough positions.
"In the second-half we probably played a bit smarter and there was a 10 or 15 minute period where we managed to score a couple of quick tries.
"And really put them on the back foot."
The Rams first grade team has the bye this Saturday but the second grade team will face Glen Innes at John Oxley.
The Elks have won their first two encounters against the Barbarians and St Albert's College.
Walcha are expecting a tough outing.
"Our boys are looking forward to it, we have had a fair few injuries in first grade," Churchill said.
"We had four changes from the Albies game to this week and we will probably have another two if we had a game anyway.
"The boys will be pretty keen, it is a pretty young reserve grade. It is good for the club, it is a pretty young group of boys at the moment with a handful of older fellas."
