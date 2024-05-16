The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Guyra ratepayers group to host meeting with David Peters to hear business plans

Updated May 17 2024 - 10:29am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Save and Grow Guyra ratepayers association is urging all ratepayers to attend an informal community meeting on May 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.