Guyra ratepayers group to host meeting with David Peters to hear business plans

The Save and Grow Guyra ratepayers association is urging all ratepayers to attend an informal community meeting on May 21.
Chairman Rob Lenehan said it will be an opportunity for the community to hear from guest speaker David Peters on his business project proposal to get a better understanding for the possible future growth of the Guyra economy.
"This meeting will give everyone the opportunity to have a clear precise understanding of Mr Peters busi- ness model for the local communities, the scale of his businesses, the reason for relocating of Mr Peters five businesses to Llangothlin, the immediate and future effects on our local economy and how Mr Peters will finance the entire project," Mr Lenehan said.
The meeting will also allow residents to air any concerns they hold around the Armidale Regional Council's motion to move forward with a rail trail.
Mr Lenehan said Save and Grow Guyra was not opposed to a cycle way, but it might be beneficial to hear from Mr Peters about his plans and the uses of the existing rail lines.
The meeting is also open to discussion around the upcoming special rate variation of 58.8 per cent and preparing ratepayers for the impacts that might bring.
The meeting will be held at the Guyra Bowling Club at 6pm on May 21.
For more information, contact Mr Lenehan on 0412 669 373.
