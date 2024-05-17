Beegee steers NEGS schoolgirl to victory at beef week

NURTURING and training young steer Beegee has paid off for NEGS schoolgirls Heidi Zwiers.
The year 10 student has just been named champion parader at Wingham Beef Week.
Held annually, the event aims to educate the next generation of enthusiasts in the Australian beef industry through education and competition.
Competitors take part in live assessment, carcase assessment, meat judging, beef appreciation workshops, parading and judging competitions.
Heidi outshone 350 students to secure the esteemed 15 years champion parader award before further impressing judges to be crowned grand champion parader.
"I started with my steer, Beegee, in term 1 this year, breaking him in," Heidi said.
"We spent a lot of afternoons practising, getting him into the yards, putting on his halter and practising walking around with him."
A NEGS art teacher bought Beegee from the Tamworth saleyards, along with seven other steers, about 14 months ago.
"We were able to learn about the process of what it takes to get a steer from the salyards, fed, worked in, brushed, walked and then taken to slaughter."
The steers were taken to Wingham for processing and Heidi and other competitors at the beef week were able to see and assess the carcase.
It has sparked an interest in a career in the beef industry for Heidi, whose grandparents own a property in Manildra.
Principal Liz van Genderen said Heidi's accomplishments highlighted her prowess, not only in stockmanship but also as a talented hockey player.
"Heidi's outstanding performance at Wingham Beef Week serves as an inspiration to her peers and the entire community," Ms van Genderen said.
"Her success underscores the dedication and skill that NEGS Armidale instills in its students.
"This exceptional accomplishment is a testament to Heidi's unwavering commitment and exceptional talent in the art of parading cattle.
"Her success has brought immense pride to NEGS Armidale, where she is currently studying and boarding."
