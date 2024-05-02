Push up challenge to lift mental health

Headspace Armidale is seeking participants for the 2024 push up challenge fundraiser which aims to raise awareness surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.
The Push-up challenge is a free mental health and fitness event focused on pushing for better mental health for all Australians.
Participants complete 3,249 push ups over 24 days, representing the 3,249 lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
Willing participants can sign on the challenge as an individual or as a team and headspace Armidale is encouraging workmates, schools, gyms, sports clubs or any other community groups to get involved.
Push-ups can be substituted for any other form of exercise such as sit-ups, squats, or tailored exercises and participants can also aim to halve the target.
Headspace Armidale Youth and Community Engagement Officer Bronte Hodge, said participants can nominate a particular headspace centre where the money raised from their efforts can be donated to.
"The donation nomination Is actually really exciting because it means that for the locals that sign up, they will know exactly where the money they raised is going and they can also see the progress that is occurring as a direct result of their fundraising," she said.
Money raised and contributed to headspace Armidale from the push-up challenge will go towards existing counselling programs and services offered at headspace Armidale.
Services provided by headspace Armidale include mental health services which may include psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors and other workers. Alcohol and drug services where assistance can be offered with any alcohol or drug concern. Work and study services as well as youth reference groups who help with headspace events and in some decision-making processes.
"We would love to have as many community groups, sporting clubs, schools, businesses as possible to sign up, and there is also the added bonus of encouraging physical well-being and fitness," she said.
Headspace Armidale will themselves be contributing a team towards the push up challenge and will be providing updates every day on Facebook as to how they are going during the month of June.
"You will see a video of us on social media struggling through the push ups that's for sure, but we are 110 per cent behind this initiative and it's such an important and topical cause."
"It's a great way for us to connect with the community, during the month of June we'll be out there and looking to connect and touch base with the community and those involved with this important challenge."
Headspace provide free services for young people aged 12-25 years. Anyone can make a referral including self-referral, family, friends, service providers and health professionals. Referrals can be made in person, by phone, in writing (email or letter), or online.
