NEGS to host open morning for parents

NEGS is inviting prospective parents with children entering any year between Pre-K to seniors to attend its Open Morning and Early Years Explorer day.
Held on May 21, the events will provide an opportunity for parents to learn more about the school's educational programs and meet our experienced faculty.
The Open Morning will begin at the Jan Milburn Room on the NEGS campus at 10.30am
The Early Years Explorer will be held the same day starting from 9.30am.
Open Morning is tailored for parents with children from Pre-K to Senior School, while Early Years Explorer is specifically designed for parents with children from Pre-K to Kindergarten.
Parents will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the school's state-of-the-art facilities, engage with faculty, and learn about the various educational programs on offer.
"We are committed to providing a safe, nurturing and engaging environment for children to learn and grow," Principal Liz van Genderen said.
"We believe that our school's unique educational experience empowers students to achieve their full potential and become lifelong learners."
NEGS is dedicated to fostering an environment that supports the success of each child with an experienced faculty of passionate educators.
Prospective parents can register for the event by visiting our website https://negs.nsw.edu.au/ or by calling our office at (02) 6774 8700.
