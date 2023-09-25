The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Armidale Council opens the doors to the old court house

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Armidale court house was open to the public for the first time since it was bought by Armidale Council in 2022
The old Armidale court house was open to the public for the first time since it was bought by Armidale Council in 2022

A few hundred people have taken the opportunity to step back in time and wander through the old Armidale Court House on Sunday, September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.