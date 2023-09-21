NSW Department of Education Secretary, Murat Dizdar and other senior departmental staff have visited Armidale Secondary School in the wake of media reports concerning violence and disciplinary issues at the school.
Armidale Secondary College is the result of the amalgamation of Armidale High School and Duval High and officially opened its doors in January 2021.
The $121 million project was the first public 'super school' to open in regional NSW and is home to 1,100 students. At the time it was the largest investment in regional education in NSW history.
Recently, the school has been on the receiving end of a number of complaints from the community including students' parents claiming that their children were being targeted and harassed by other students and a string of assaults and fights caught on camera.
Mr Dizdar's visit on September 12 comes months after NSW Minister for Education Prue Car visited the site in May 2023 with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall who pressed for an urgent review of ASC operations.
A spokesperson from the Department of Education said Mr Dizdar will be kept closely informed of the College's relations with its community, including positive aspects and any challenges. The feedback will help inform any decisions about future visits and school support that may be required.
"We have acknowledged that the college had some challenges with bullying and anti-social behaviour late last year and early this year.
"It has zero tolerance of any such behaviour, the perpetrators are dealt with promptly, and staff are resolving any remaining issues by working closely with families and the school community."
The spokesperson said it is anticipated that a number of the schools teaching vacancies will be filled before the end of the year.
"At the time of Mr Dizdar's visit, the College had three head teachers, five teacher vacancies, and one counsellor vacancy, out of a staff of almost 100. With the additional priority support
"Mr Dizdar has asked The Priority Recruitment Support team to help fill current vacancies and is already in contact with the school's principal and assessing the school's needs to determine the most effective recruitment strategy.
"The school will also benefit from changes to the NSW Behaviour Policy that will be implemented next term."
