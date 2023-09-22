RESIDENTS and landholders have just over three weeks to give feedback on a planned $1.5 billion, 600 megawatt electricity storage project, to be located midway between Armidale and Kempsey.
The narrow timeframe has sparked calls from politicians for the State Government to extend the period in which feedback could be given on the project's environmental impact statement.
"The EIS and associated documents total over 5000 pages, allowing the council and the community a paltry 28 days to read and digest this amount of information really seems like a token effort," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall called on Planning Minister Paul Scully to intervene.
"This is the largest and most complicated pumped hydro proposal our region has ever seen and I feel the least the department can do is give a minimum of two months to councils and the community to run the ruler over the project and its impacts," Mr Mashall said.
The Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project was first mooted in 2014, with meetings with the Thunggutti Local Aboriginal Land Council and in 2017, face-to-face meetings with representatives from Armidale Regional Council.
Plans include an underground pumped hydro power station, upper and lower reservoirs, grid connection and ancillary infrastructure.
It will dovetail into New England becoming the state's largest renewable energy zone and could save 540,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere.
The project's intention is to tuck two dam walls away, behind a spur and would be all but invisible to campers at Georges Junction, except for construction traffic during the build-phase, which is expected to require 600 to 1000 workers - most of those living on-site in dongas.
Turbines and transformers to take the rush of water and turn it into electricity will be housed in a machine hall carved out of solid granite. Power will be made from water falling 600 metres through a six-metre diameter tunnel bored right through the mountain.
Connected at both ends will be modest reservoirs - the top is 12 hectares and the bottom, situated in a naturally occurring hanging valley, will measure 16.8ha.
Hong Kong owned, Australian energy retailer Alinta Energy is the project's major partner and the intention would be to sell the major infrastructure to a company who will manage the 50-plus year life of the completed scheme.
It is expected 30 to 50 permanent jobs will remain after the 600 to 1000 construction phase workers pack up tools and drive out of the valley.
If the environmental impact statement satisfies government guidelines, work could begin on the project as early as next year.
- Additional reporting from The Land
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.