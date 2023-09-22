The Armidale Express
Just three more weeks to comment on Oven Mountain hydro energy project

By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 22 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 5:35pm
A map showing the location and surrounding transmission network for the planned Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage scheme.
RESIDENTS and landholders have just over three weeks to give feedback on a planned $1.5 billion, 600 megawatt electricity storage project, to be located midway between Armidale and Kempsey.

Lydia Roberts

