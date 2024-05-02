A visit from a pro: Rohan de Korte's Cellissimo! concert in Armidale

There was a huge turn-out for the Cellissimo! concert on Saturday, April 27 as the community came out to see Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Rohan de Korte perform at TAS Memorial Hall.
Mr de Korte captivated the almost capacity audience with a family-friendly program of many famous and much-loved cello favourites, along with some of his own compositions.
Director and teacher at Heart Strings Academy, and event organiser, Sofia Debus said, by all reports the audience enjoyed every bit of the performance and found it to be brilliant.
"Rohan displayed a powerful ability to connect immediately with young and old," she said. "Concert-goers commented on the 'festive atmosphere' and that there was 'so much to love' in the interesting and wide-ranging program.
"Rohan's stage presence is magnetic. He captivated the audience with superb renditions of some of the world's best-loved cello pieces, playing on a beautiful German instrument made in 1720, that required its own airplane seat.
"The hall erupted into gales of laughter as Rohan performed his own spoof music theatre composition, 'Haunted House', containing many unusual sound effects created on the cello.
"Audience members enjoyed immensely his own arrangements for larger cello ensemble of widely varied pace and musical styles."
During the concert, Mr de Korte was joined onstage by outstanding local cellist Caleb Murray, Mr de Korte's fourth year Honours student Disa Smart, and Heart Strings Academy rising star students Andrew Clark, Jay Gates and Rebecca Sung.
Ms Debus, also joined the musicians onstage, performing on both violin and cello.
Along with his performance, Mr de Korte provided individual lessons to eighteen students, from both Heart Strings Academy and New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM) - some travelling from as far away as Tamworth and Coffs Harbour.
Ms Debus said the children's faces lit up in their lessons with Mr de Korte.
"Who not only is an international performer, but a much sought after teacher with a special ability to establish an instant rapport with even the very youngest of players," she said.
"Many children stayed to hear more in others' lessons even after their own had finished."
Ms Debus said she has received rave reviews from many parents and students about how brilliant and valuable the experience with Mr de Korte was for the young musicians.
She was thrilled at the response to both the concert and the student masterclasses, and hopes they can bring Mr de Korte, and potentially other experts, to Armidale for events in the future.
"Rohan possesses a star-quality that everyone is drawn to," she said.
"He uses this outstanding quality for the highest purposes to inspire, to guide young musicians to higher levels of musicianship and ensemble-making fun, and to delight young and old with the mastery of his instrument, drawing audiences together into a shared experience of beauty, joy and fun."
Ms Debus is currently seeking sponsorship to make a visit with a string expert teacher and performer an annual or biannual event,
Anyone in a position to make a one-off donation or perhaps offer ongoing sponsorship can contact her on 0428 385 824 or via heartstringsacademy.com.au.
