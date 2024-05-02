The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

A visit from a pro: Rohan de Korte's Cellissimo! concert in Armidale

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 2 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Rohan de Korte with Heart Strings Academy and NECOM students at the Cellissimo! concert. Picture supplied
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Rohan de Korte with Heart Strings Academy and NECOM students at the Cellissimo! concert. Picture supplied

There was a huge turn-out for the Cellissimo! concert on Saturday, April 27 as the community came out to see Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Rohan de Korte perform at TAS Memorial Hall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.