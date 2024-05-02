New machine offers prostate, breast scans in city for first time | Video

SHORTER scan times will mean less stress for patients with the unveiling of a new MRI scanner in Armidale on Thursday, May 2.
The $2 million, upgraded scanner also means patients will no longer need to travel to Tamworth to access specialist prostate and breast MRI diagnostics.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall unveiled the new scanner at I-MED Radiology in Rusden Street, with I-MED general manager Jason Martinez, radiologist Dr Kim Williams and other staff and technicians.
"Importantly, a Medicare rebate is available to patients using this new scanner, which means many vulnerable people won't be out of pocket when using this diagnostic tool," Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said.
The larger, more powerful scanner means patients will no longer have to endure long times confined within the machine's walls, which can induce feelings of anxiety and claustrophobia.
For the first time, specialist prostate and breast MRI diagnostic scans will be available to first-time patients in Armidale.
Mr Marshall praised I-MED Radiology for investing in the community and hinted a similar MRI service could be available in Inverell in coming months.
MRI scans are diagnostic tools useful for imaging soft tissues such as the brain and spinal cord, ligaments and muscles, liver and pelvic organs and other tissues that do not show up well on X-ray or CT examinations.
Dr Williams said the new machine would deliver a broader range of imaging studies not previously available in Armidale.
"It offers enhanced patient comfort and shorter scan times," Dr Williams said.
"We are thrilled to be able to provide the community access to the same calibre of medical services as that offered in our capital cities."
A team of I-MED staff had worked for many months to ensure the new machine was up and running in Armidale.
I-MED Radiology regional manager Diana Graham said the new MRI scanner was a major boost to local health services, especially for patients in the region with breast or prostate cancer.
"This advanced MRI scanner provides the local medical community and patients access to a far more extensive range of scans than previously available including prostate and breast MRI scans," Ms Graham said.
"Previously patients had to make the 230 kilometre round trip to Tamworth to access these services.
"Having this expanded MRI service located in Armidale provides our community with the best diagnostic imaging technology right on their doorstep."
I-MED Radiology Network is Australia's largest diagnostic imaging network, offering medical imaging and radiology services including x-ray, PET, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, mammography and interventional procedures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.