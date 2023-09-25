The Armidale Express
UNE alumni Karen Webb, the state's first female police commissioner, receives top award

By Staff Writers
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 10:43am
UNE alumni and the state's first female NSW Police commissioner, Karen Webb, is among those to receive a prestigious UNE Distinguished Alumni Award.
THE State's top police officer is among leading UNE alumni to be recognised with a prestigious award.

