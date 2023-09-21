Ahead of a screening of their new film on September 23 at the Belgrave Cinema in Armidale, independent filmmakers Ben Allan and Clara Chong visited the Armidale School for a filmmaking workshop for students.
Speaking to a class of about 20 students, Director Clara Chong and Producer Ben Allan gave the class an insight into what it takes to work professionally in the film industry.
Using examples from their upcoming film, Clara and Ben demonstrated some of the techniques they used in the production Dark Noise such as the importance of film directors being familiar with post-production editing processes, camera setup up and how it influences creative storytelling decisions.
They also discussed the kinds of cameras that are typically used by feature film-makers, the different lenses that are used and how they can affect a given shot depending on the space available and the actors in the scene.
Ben spoke about the importance of learning the skills of film making, production and editing stating that the skills acquired will come in handy even if students do not pursue a career in film.
"You all have phones in your pockets, you are all capable of making content any time you like, it's the world we live in now. You are developing media life skills that are relevant in all industries now," he said.
Dark Noise, Is a modern-day thriller that takes place in the isolated Australian Wilderness about a young woman working professionally in sound, who is sent audio recordings from her estranged frog biologist father when he suddenly goes missing. Using the audio clues to try and find him, she inadvertently stumbles into a dangerous organised crime operation.
Having discovered The Northern tablelands regions by accident whilst they were part of the way through filming Clara says it was exactly what the production needed at the time in terms of location.
"We were actually looking to take the kids on holidays somewhere different and decided to go north and inland and, of course, we struck gold. I think the kids were so used to having their mum and dad pull over on the side of the road and start filming that it didn't bother them at all."
"In 30 years or so making films, I have travelled a lot but have never seen anything quite like the landscapes around Armidale.
"First you have the drama of Wollomombi Falls and this rich and varied vegetation.
"There's something so breathtaking about the way it comes together that it was perfect for some of the more dramatic scenes we have in Dark Noise.
"When Ben and I were editing, we realised what we had was an Australian Landscape you don't often see on screen, if at all.
"I have no doubt viewers will come away with a whole new appreciation for what we have in our own backyard.
Adds Producer Ben Allan: "We knew we knew we had to come back with permits so we could film here.
"Accessibility is a major factor for filmmaking, and the car park was just metres from some of this spectacular scenery. The aerials we filmed here are some of the most unforgettable scenic images in the film."
Dark Noise had been in development for two years when the pandemic suddenly brought the project to the fore explains Ben.
However, the producer saw it less as a roadblock and more so as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"We all of a sudden had these possibilities, we could have a character-driven genre film with a small cast and isolated locations that was perfect for filming during the pandemic.
A special screening of Dark Noise as well as a Q and A session is being held on Sunday, September 23 at the Belgrave Theatre, Armidale.
