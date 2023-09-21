The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Arts

'Dark Noise' will be screened at the Belgrave Cinema

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And.. action: Film makers Clara Chong and Ben Allan give students at TAS a lesson in camera setup
And.. action: Film makers Clara Chong and Ben Allan give students at TAS a lesson in camera setup

Ahead of a screening of their new film on September 23 at the Belgrave Cinema in Armidale, independent filmmakers Ben Allan and Clara Chong visited the Armidale School for a filmmaking workshop for students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.