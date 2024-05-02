Armidale soccer teams unbeaten in Northern Inland Premier League

Round five of the Northern Inland Premier League soccer competition is on this Saturday and there's already a tight tussle at the top of the table for bragging rights.
Oxley Vale Attunga, Armidale City Westside and Demon Knights are all unbeaten after the opening four rounds, though the first round was a washout.
Of those top teams, Armidale City Westside have beaten Norths United 8-nil, Tamworth FC 12-nil and Hillvue Rovers 2-nil.
In round two, Demon Knights began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Moore Creek. They then went on to beat South Armidale 2-nil and Norths United 5-nil. Fellow Armidale teams, Norths United, South Armidale and East Armidale sit seventh, 12th and 13th respectively on the 13-team ladder.
Round five this Saturday will see Souths and Easts battle to get off the bottom of the table, while DK take on North Companions. Norths are away to Moore Creek while City Westside will travel to take on Souths United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.