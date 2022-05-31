The New England Rugby Union competition proved it is as open as ever with the previously win-less Armidale Blues getting off the ground against Robb College.
The 24-7 was a super defensive effort by the Blues, with the students only getting over for a converted try minutes out from the full-time siren.
Advertisement
Coach Jamie Moore was absent from the match but said the coaching staff were "happy" with the result.
Luke Stephen was at the match and said it was a case of finishing off what they started.
"We have obviously showed potential over the opening five rounds but we weren't able to win those key moments," Stephen said.
"Obviously we were able to control territory really well through a great kicking game.
"Then we were able to use that territory to create opportunities and turn those opportunities into points."
The Blues were also able to field fresh legs, a luxury they hadn't had for quite some time.
Saturday's win was ultimately a culmination of everything going right for the club.
"It was a big win for the guys to get on the day," Stephen said.
SEE ALSO:
"We had a really good build up last week across the club that flowed into Saturday's performances.
"I think the playing group themselves knew that they are a side that can compete for the title while results may not have reflected that."
The Blues are aiming to back up their result in Tamworth this Saturday against the Magpies.
"No one won a grand final on Saturday, it was just about continuing to build for the next game which for us is Tamworth in Tamworth," Stephen said.
"It was a game that could have gone either way last time and the club knows that we are going to be on song to reverse that."
Also hoping to continue their momentum against Tamworth is Stephen's women's 10s side.
They posted their first win, 36-12, over Robb.
Advertisement
Stephen's side called upon a few of their netball clubmates in the win.
"We were lucky that we had three girls from the netball club and a few others who kindly helped us out on the Saturday to get on the field," he said.
"Both sides are struggling with numbers but it was a really great game."
"We are really happy to get our first win for the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.