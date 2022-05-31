Women's round 5 results
Demon Knights 5 South Armidale 0
In the week's match of the round Demon Knights dominated the first half scoring four of their five goals. Jenna Campbell led with her goal, along with Ellan Ryan scoring while Sarita Perston scored a double. The second half was much close with Amber Burton's scoring shot from outside the penalty box separating the teams. The autopick and I were both off the mark in our predictions.
Armidale City Westside 4 TAS 0
Armidale City Westside were too strong for the TAS team. Impressed with TAS' goal keeper's effort in repelling many of the Armidale City Westsides relentless attack. Half time score was one goal lead to Armidale City Westside through a goal to Jess Christian. Kelly Moran kept her goal scoring feast going, scoring two, while Sherylee Swilks scored the other for their five-goal haul. Love it when my prediction of a large goal difference is proven wrong.
East Armidale 5 PLC 3
Kath Shorter's hattrick proved the difference in this game. At half time Kath had scored two goals as well as a goal to Inas Simo for the Suburbs. PLC's Zoe Kelly, Kate Williamson and M Caitlin scored for their three all result at the break. Aaliyah Power and Kath scored in the second half to give the Suburbs their win.
North Armidale had the BYE
Senior game day review
Division 1
South Armidale 1 North Armidale 0
In a very tight tussle, the Scorpions its half goal from Cody Godwin sees the teams undefeated status continue. Both teams did not make the most of their opportunities in front of the goal, with scrambling defence keeping the result on track.
Armidale City Westside 3 East Armidale 0
Unlike their earlier round encounter Armidale City Westside's first half scoring efforts won them the game. Goals to Alec Ellston, Nick Moore, and Marty Lynch in the first half gave Armidale City Westside a good lead and the win.
Demon Knights had the BYE
Division 2 review
South Armidale 3 North Armidale 0
A lot of missed goal scoring opportunities will be remembered by some as a major contributor to how this game evolved. The first half was dominated by South Armidale through two goals to Thomas Davies and a goal to Sharooli Hassan. Chasing their tails, the Redmens build up created good goal scoring opportunities that were not finished off. A good win to the Scorpions.
Armidale City Westside 5 East Armidale 3
The one all half time score set the second half up well for both coaches. Sam Bailey scored for the Suburbs and Faras Solo scored for Armidale City Westside. East's captain John Elliot and Kaso Elias scored for the Suburbs in the second half. While James Clarke and evergreen Dave Widders scored a goal each and Steve Gray scored a double for Armidale City Westside to separate the teams.
Demon Knights 2 Guyra 1
Guyra led through last year's golden boot Norman Miniti at half time. Chris Daley and Lachlan Williamson scored in the second half for Demon Knights to give them the two goals to one win.
Division 3
Armidale City Westside 11 Armidale City Westside White 0
Shannon Polevoy followed up his ten-goal haul last week with another five goals this week. The trees were up by four at half time through a hattrick to Shannon and one to Jason Li. The second half saw goals being shared by five players, led by Shannon with two and Ashley Slaviero with two. Other goals went to Christopher Choy, Nisarg Amin and Aradly Gagan?
North Armidale 2 South Armidale United 1
North Armidale's Sal Muhi's goal in each half proved the difference. In a close one Dilbreen Khalaf scored for the Scorpions in the second half. A close one keeping all on edge.
Glen Innes Highlanders 5 South Armidale United 2
Leigh Bush's two goals and Connor Duddy's goal gave the Highlanders their three goal lead at half time. The second half's score line was even with Stacey Cooper and Kyaw Htun scoring for the Scorpions and Anthony Joyce scoring and Connor Duddy scoring his second for the day for the Highlanders. Rologas one is the venue for the match of the round with three points or one win separating the teams. The autopick was closer to the mark than my prediction.
Demon Knights 4 Armidale City Westside 2
Demon Knights dominated the first scoring three goals. One each to Myles Livermore, Tregier Jackson and Matt Wysel. Myles Livermore doubled his tally in the second half for the teams four goals. While in the second half Anthony Langenbaker and Kenny Hamilton both scored for Armidale City Westside.
TAS 8 East Armidale Suburbs 1
The score card has Cameron Patrick bagging four goals in the first half along with two to Doris Sputos and one to Marcus Hempel. An own goal also contributed to the eight-goal haul. Andy Boyle scored the Suburbs first half goal. The predictions were off the mark with TAS' full team effort on display.
TAS 9 Demon Knights 0 (catch up game on Sunday)
TAS led by five goals at half time through two goals each to Marcus Hempel and Cameron Patrick and a goal to Ollie Griffiths. The second half saw Ben Poole and Oliver Morse score a goal each and Cameron Patrick scored another tow for his four-goal tally. A great weekend for Cameron and his team with him scoring eight goals in two games.
The Guyra and Glen Innes Highlanders game was a forfeit to Guyra
