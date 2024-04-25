300 years combined service: Thousands commemorate veterans at Anzac ceremony

Veterans Alister Pankhurst (100), John Bentley (99) and Ron Vickress (99) have close to a combined age of 300 years and each served in a different military branch of the Armed Forces.
Mr Pankhurst (Army) Mr Vickress (Navy) and Mr Bentley (Air Force) attended the Armidale Anzac parade and ceremony beginning at the Beardy Street Mall and ending at Central Park.
There, the three men were each presented with an official Commonwealth commemorative medallion (1939-45) for services to the nation.
Mr Vickress said he was touched by the turnout, and by seeing so many younger faces.
"I'm just surprised as to how many of the children and families came along because it's the school holidays!"
It's a real treasure and an incredible privilege for myself to be a part of the ceremony here today and share it with Mr Pankhurst and Mr Bentley," he said.
Retired RAN commander Andrew St Brown, vice president of the Armidale RSL sub-branch, led the service.
A large contingent of veterans marched to Central Park, earlier in the day thousands more attended the dawn service to pay respects.
Dozens of wreaths were carried out and left on the memorial fountain by individuals and representatives including Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland, Chief Inspector Kinsley Chapman, Armidale SES and Armidale Secondary College to name a few.
Guest Speaker for the day was Warrant Officer Class Two Aaron Barnes who was deployed to East Timor in 2004 as a driver and in 2005 as part of the security Detachment Bagdad VIII Contingent as an Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV)) operator in in 2007 to Afghanistan in operation SLIPPER as a gunner and part of a reconstruction task force.
He is currently the Training Sergeant Major for A squadron 12/16 Hunter River Lancers.
