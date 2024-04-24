Strong crowd for dawn Anzac service in Armidale | photos

Under the cover of darkness more than 1000 people gathered in Armidale's Central Park for the Anzac Day dawn service.
The masses joined quiet tribute to the Australian service men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending Australia's freedoms.
Prayers, the Last Post, the Australian Anthem all rung out in the crisp Autumn air with the masses offering a silent respect to the occasion.
Bagpipes also sounded throughout a wreath laying where various state and government organisations joined with school groups, volunteers, former service people and others with around 20 wreaths laid on the memorial.
