New England Rugby Union round eight results

New England Rugby first grade 2022
Baa Baas 1st Grade 39 (Tries: S. Talau, G. De filippis (3), J. Smith (2), A. Brown Conversions: E. Pitt (2)) Def Robb 1st Grade 22 (Tries: W. Smith, J. Archer (2) Conversions: H. Cannington (2) Penalty Goals: H. Cannington)
Albies 1st Grade 31 (Tries: G. Burns, B. Grant, J. Kennedy, W. Makim (2) Conversions: W. Gordon (3)) Def Armidale Blues 1st Grade 22 (Tries: J. Grant, T. Morgan, L. Meatheringham Conversions: L. Donnelly (2) Penalty Goals: L. Donnelly)
New England Rugby second grade 2022
Glen Innes 2nd Grade 53 (Tries: M. Law, H. Brown (4), T. Adamson, O. Webster (2), S. Evans Conversions: S. Evans Penalty Goals: M. Law, B. Pedlow) Def Tamworth 2nd Grade 14 (Tries: J. Shaw, H. Mills Conversions: L. Allan (2))
Albies 2nd Grade 40 (Tries: B. Paterson, J. Corderoy, T. Puckeridge (2), H. Mcmaster, C. Flude Conversions: M. Peterson (5)) Def Armidale Blues 2nd Grade 21 (Tries: B. Norman, I. Ranger, B. Roe Conversions: N. Bartlett (3))
Baa Baas 2nd Grade 26 (Penalty Tries: 1 Tries: W. Marr, B. Robinson, M. Cook Conversions: S. Coleman (2)) Def By Robb 2nd Grade 55 (Tries: W. Harrison, D. Fogarty (3), J. Payne (3), M. Todd, J. Carlton Conversions: W. Green (5))
New England Rugby 3rd Grade 2022
Albies 3rd Grade 22 (Tries: W. Markey, R. Carroll, M. Te moana, A. Stephens Conversions: R. Carroll) Def Armidale Blues 3rd Grade 17 (Tries: N. White, D. Ah-see, B. Roe Conversions: J. Dent)
Tenterfield 3rd Grade 28 Def Albies 4th Grade 0 (Forefit)
Baa Baas 3rd Grade 28 Def Robb 3rd Grade 0 (Forfeit)
New England Rugby Women's 10s 2022
Baa Baas Women's 10's 76 (Tries: E. Dickson (2), S. Gordon-briggs (4), L. Acton, L. Mohenoa (2), H. Ford (4), M. Brockhoff Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs (2), H. Ford) Def Robb Women's 10's 0
Albies Women's 10's 86 (Tries: Z. Bambling, J. Catts (4), G. Thomas (3), C. Harpley (3), C. Goldman, B. Madigan, M. Groenewald Conversions: C. Harpley (4), G. Thomas (2), B. Madigan, M. Groenewald) Def Armidale Blues Women's 10's 0
Glen Innes Women's 10s 5 (Tries: S. Speedy) Def By Tamworth Women's 10s 41 (Tries: A. Bridge (2), A. Watts (2), B. Andren, T. Nicholls, E. Hannaford Conversions: A. Bridge (3)
