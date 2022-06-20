The Armidale Express

The AFL North West competition will celebrate Pride Round

Updated June 20 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:09am
AFL North West to put Pride on show

AFL North West and AFL North Coast have joined forces to celebrate Pride Round for the first time in each League's history.

