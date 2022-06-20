AFL North West to put Pride on show

AFL North West and AFL North Coast have joined forces to celebrate Pride Round for the first time in each League's history.
The round will recognise the gender diverse people in each league and celebrate the contribution they make on a daily basis to bring local communities together.
Advertisement
Pride Round will be celebrated on Saturday, June 25 in the North West Senior Competitions, while the North Coast festivities will occur on both Saturday, June 25 and Saturday, June 2 so all clubs can be involved.
Players in senior competitions in both regions will sport rainbow socks, umpires will don rainbow wristbands, and both leagues have incorporated a rainbow theme into their logos.
The regions' community football manager, Paul Taylor, said the response from clubs has been overwhelmingly positive.
"When we first flagged the idea of a Pride Round with the clubs in both leagues they were on board straight away and wanted to know how they could support the initiative," he said.
"On the North Coast, the Sawtell footy club has a bye on June 25 and they asked if we could extend by a week so that they could be involved and show their support too.
SEE ALSO:
"I'm really proud of how supportive our clubs have been, not just in getting behind this themed round, but by supporting their local communities and striving to create a safe space where everyone can be themselves around the footy clubs."
Australian Rules Football is more than just a game.
It plays a role in the lives of many Australians across the country by bringing them together for the love of the game.
The AFL is committed to the inclusion of gender diverse people in the community and the game at all levels, from elite through to local club footy.
To effectively achieve this, the AFL understands that we must continue to focus on creating a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for all.
Adelaide Crows AFLW captain and three time premiership player, Chelsea Randall, expressed her pride in being involved in a sport that has been so proactive in the gender diversity area.
"It's fantastic that we're treated as equals and celebrate people's differences, but we celebrate just the human being and the amazing person that they are and that we throw our support behind our players," she said.
"It takes a lot of strength and bravery from players and individuals to show who they are, and we need to continue to celebrate that and continue to create a safe place for whoever that may be."
Pride Round follows on from the recent celebrations of the contribution made by Indigenous people to the game at all levels, with Indigenous Round staged during May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.