Favourite Shorts returns, plays staged over two weeks

Favourite Shorts is a tradition in Armidale - it has been running for many years firstly under the auspice of ADMS and more recently High Country Theatre (HCT).
It offers a unique opportunity for members of the community to engage in all the different elements of theatre.
This helps people decide if they enjoy being part of the theatrical community and enables them to develop their skills so they can participate in other productions.
The journey starts with script writing. The process starts with a call for scripts in the third quarter of the year. Guidelines are provided to help budding scriptwriters and feedback is provided before submission if this is requested.
The plays written are normally for a small group of actors - usually four to six - and as performed need to run from anywhere between two and 20 minutes.
"We estimate that about 100 words is equivalent to a minute of performance time," a spokeswoman for Favourite Shorts said.
"Most of the plays come from local authors but there are a few people from out of town who regularly submit - and even travel to Armidale to see their play performed.
A selection panel determines which scripts will be performed.
A call for directors is then circulated. Taking on a short play with a small number of actors is an ideal way to develop skills in this important element of theatre.
Mentoring is made available for those interested in receiving support and coaching. Directors choose which play(s) they would like to work with and then attend the expression of interest (EOI) sessions for actors.
"Everyone who comes along is cast in a role so we chose to call these EOI sessions rather than auditions to reflect this," the spokeswoman said.
"We want to encourage everyone, from those who have lots of experience on stage to those who have never performed on stage before, to join us and have a go."
Technical skills are also on show with sound and lighting technicians forming the mainstay of backstage crew along with a stage manager and stage crew.
"There are always those who prefer to work behind the scenes rather than under the spotlight and we provide opportunities for people to try out the different roles," the spokeswoman said.
"Learning to use a lighting or sound board, how to set a stage and how to quickly change set in the dark are all essential skills that can be practiced again and again as we work through our programs of short plays."
This year's Favourite Shorts will feature 21 plays and 40 actors with cast members as young as eight and into their 80s.
"Some have extensive stage knowledge and some with none at all," the spokeswoman said. "Our directors also range in age from their teens to their 70s."
It will be a first stint for some, while others have orchestrated large performances.
The Favourite Shorts performances will run over a two-week program starting on May 10 and 11 with 7.30pm shows and a 2.30pm show on May 12.
"The plays provide family entertainment and are all suitable for children. In Week 1 we have a number of children actors as well as plays where our older cast members can showcase their talents," the spokeswoman said.
"The plays chosen for Week two are on May 17 and 18 at 7.30pm and May 19 at 2pm. Those have a more adult theme and our actors here range from teenagers through to our older cast members."
A selection of plays will also be performed in a one-off showing for audiences in Ben Lomond.
The High Country Theatre is located at 119A Barney Street, in the old Masonic Lodge. Tickets for each of the evenings are available via Trybooking.com.
