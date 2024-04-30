'Save our shop' meeting for Kentucky Store

A public meeting will be held on Sunday at the Kentucky Hall in an effort to retain the Kentucky Store.
Residents and organisers said the store had been operating for almost 100 years and has been up for sale in the past few years without finding a buyer.
After committing much of the last 20 years to serving the community the current owners are keen for a change.
"This provides an opportunity for new owners to come on board to serve the community and offer a place to meet and eat in the cafe, collect essentials and parcels from the postal service, fill up with fuel or grab a bottle of gas, enjoy a drink with friends in the new bar, browse local wares for sale, and we hope much more in the future," a spokesperson for the meeting said.
Over the last few months, a group of residents has been working towards preventing the store closure by forming a cooperative.
"We feel that having a local store is important to our community and visitors alike. We hope you feel that way too," the spokesperson said.
For anyone looking to help out you can volunteer a bit of your time, or the group is also welcoming shareholders in the cooperative group at $1000 per share. The group is also welcoming goods or services to keep the Kentucky Store doors open.
"To be clear we need to have all pledges for funds promised before mid-May, so we know if we have enough to make an offer to buy the Store," the spokesperson said.
For updates, information, or to ask a question please email kentuckynswcoop@gmail.com or call 0403 960 041, or search Kentucky NSW Co op on Facebook to keep up to date.
"We need your help to keep the shop open," they said.
The public meeting will run from 2pm at the Kentucky Hall on May 5.
