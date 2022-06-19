Sport UNE Football League weekly results

Senior football results
Division 1
Armidale City Westside 1 North Armidale 1
A seemingly frustrating game for both teams, being unable to get on top of the defensive efforts. A scoreless first half with plenty of missed opportunities had the crowd on the edge of their seats. The second half saw Cody McCann score for the Redmen and Aiden Webster for Armidale City Westside.
South Armidale 2 Demon Knights 0
Again, a very close game the first game was an own goal against Demon Knights followed by a goal to Jamie Wright in the second half for the Scorpions.
East Armidale had the BYE
Womens results
TAS 4 PLC 1
TAS proved too strong for PLC winning by four goals to one. They went to half time at nil all, with all of the goal scoring action happening in the second half. Charlie Ward score tow, Mila Downes and Brooke Riggall a goal each for TAS. Piper Starr scored PLC's goal.
North Armidale 3 Demon Knights 0
In a much closer game than predicted North Armidale led at half time by a goal to Misty White. They consolidated their position with two second half goals, one to Hailey Cameron and Karla Gordon.
East Armidale 7 South Armidale 1
Not sure what happened her with East Armidale strong winners over South Armidale. The three goals to one half time position came about through goals to Sonia Ussher, Inas Simo and Anita Drozdowski. Inas and Anita scored their second goals along with a goal to Clare Henderson and Kathleen Shorter for the Suburbs. Lilly Moore scored for South Armidale.
Armidale City Westside had the BYE
Division 2
North Armidale 5 Armidale City Westside 0.
Braith Kliendienst and Josh Bunbar scored for the Redmen in the first half. Braith scored another two in the second half along with a goal to Dan Ellis for the Redmens five goals. Keeping Armidale City Westside scoreless.
South Armidale 6 Demon Knights 1
South Armidale led by two goals at half time. Scorers were Jake Graham and Jamie Wright. Miras Adi scored for Demon Knights in the second half, while Jake scored his second along with goals to Mark Simpson, Hussan Shaqooli and Josh Stace,
Guyra 2 East Armidale 1
The first half was scoreless, followed by goals to Henry Suri and Clement Mono for Guyra and a goal to Rafaat Hakrash for the Suburbs.
Division 3
South Armidale 4 Glen Innes 1
The score card is not clear, with goals tagged to Michael Foster and Andy Edwards for the Scorpions, seemingly adding up to seven goals, while Dan Leadbeater scored for Glen Innes.
Glen Innes XX Armidale City Westside XX
TAS 7 North Armidale 0
A hattrick in the first half to Marcus Hempel separated the teams at half time, In the second half Cameron Patrick scored his hattrick and a goal to Harrison Miller gave TAS their seven goal win.
Division 4
Armidale City Westside 8 South Armidale 3
A big win to Armidale City Westside, infront by four goals at half time. Sam Townsend scoring two of his four for the day. Others went to Kenny Hamilton and an own goal against the Scorpions. Sam scored is other two goals along with one to Brett Coughlan and Anthony Langenbaker. Souths three goals went to Joel Roddick, Adam Pieterse and Jacob Miller.
East Armidale 3 Demon Knights 1
The Suburbs were up by two goals at half time through goals to Lee Kerrigan and Shaun Calliess. The second half went one goal each with Asaad Huseyin for Demon Knights and Brad Jex for the Suburbs.
Guyra 5 Armidale City Westside 3
A close game at half time with goals from Cooper Brennan, Oliver Flynn and Stephen Kliendienst to Guyra and goals two goals to Abo Hadi for Armidale City Westside. Hadim Hasan scored Armidale City Westsides second half goal while Steven Kliendienst scored his second and third goals for his hattrick.
Go to the web site for the draw details results, tables and draws
