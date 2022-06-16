The Armidale Express

A winning state of mind: Central North girls claim country gong

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 16 2022 - 1:25am, first published 12:56am
The Elks' Brooke Klingner, former Blues player Anastasia Martin, TAS student Matilda Magyar and Tenterfield's Leilani Lavea were part of the winning Central North team.

The Central North under 18s girls' State Championship Carnival campaign was summed up in three words by head coach Denis Harvey: "happy and relaxed".

