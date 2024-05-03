Armidale teenager charged over outstanding warrants

A teen - wanted on outstanding arrest warrants - has been charged in the state's Northern Tablelands.
About 8am on Thursday, May 2, officers attached to New England Police District attended a home in Armidale, to speak with a teenage boy.
Upon entry, police alleged the 17-year-old climbed into a roof cavity and attempted to flee, before police arrested him and took him to Armidale Police Station.
Police executed three outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence, property, traffic, and breach of bail related offences.
The teen was refused bail and appeared at a Children's court on Thursday, May 2. He was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Friday, May 17.
