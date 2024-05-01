EV buses launched in Armidale as part of state government trial

Armidale will be home to two brand new EV buses for the next 18 months as part of a trial of zero emissions technology in regional NSW.
The two battery-powered buses, a 57 seat and 24 seat bus will service 13 schools across town.
The NSW Government plans to transition the state's 8000 plus public transport buses and coaches to zero emissions technology.
This includes more than 4000 buses in Greater Sydney by 2035, more than 1000 buses in outer metropolitan by 2040 and more than 3000 buses in regional NSW by 2047.
The NSW Government has committed $25 million towards the project.
If the trials are successful across regional areas in NSW, the roll out of EV buses will eventually replace the existing diesel-powered buses all together.
Member for Northern tablelands MP Adam Marshall said Armidale is the perfect place to trial the EV buses given variability in weather as well as the cities high elevation.
"Armidale has the opportunity to be at the forefront of trailing this new technology in a variety of conditions," he said.
"Armidale has the ability to test the buses in an urban setting around the town routes between the university and the city but also on school bus routes on both bitumen roads and gravel.
"These two zero emissions buses will be tested in all kinds of conditions, the colder environment in Armidale provides perfect laboratory to make sure the EV's are up to the varying demands they will be placed under."
In Coming months this technology will also be trailed in Narrabri, Queanbeyan and also Deniliquin.
The different locations around the state the buses are being trailed in will give the NSW Government a comprehensive understanding as the limitations as well as their advantages due to the diversity of the operating environment, the charging capacity in each location and the difference between urban, long distance and regional environments.
"We have already had trials in the central coast as well as Wollongong, we are launching in Armidale and also Tweed which is closer to the coast with lower altitude," Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
"It's exciting for the students also, to be a part of a change, a transition that ensures that they are contributing to a better future for everyone.
"They also have the advantage of enjoying the quieter, smoother buses with a number of enhanced safety features."
Some of those safety features include an alarm that ensures the bus driver checks over the bus for students when the engine is shut down as well as a limp mode that prevents the bus from sudden and potentially dangerous shudders or lurches due to heavy acceleration.
The battery's can be charged at local depots, charging times are 14 hours for one bus, as infrastructure and technology continues to improve, charging rates for a full-size bus will take less than an hour.
Executive Director Transport Partnerships for NSW, Ms Holly Taylor said Transport for NSW commissioned a survey of 600 people across regional and outer metropolitan NSW, revealing a clear desire for more sustainable travel options.
"It's really exciting to be able to test this technology in a regional environment and a fantastic opportunity," she said.
"This will help us to understand our transition to zero emissions buses."
