The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

EV buses launched in Armidale as part of state government trial

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
May 1 2024 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Armidale will be home to two brand new EV buses for the next 18 months as part of a trial of zero emissions technology in regional NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.