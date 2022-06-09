POLICE are appealing for public assistance as they search for a man reported missing from Armidale earlier this week.
Graham Harvey, aged 66, was last seen at Armidale Hospital about 3pm on Monday.
He has not been seen since and was reported missing to officers attached to New England Police District who commenced investigations to locate him.
Police and family hold concerns for Graham's welfare as he lives with medical conditions that require treatment.
Graham is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with greying blonde hair, a beard and blue eyes. He may be using a walking stick.
Anyone with information on Graham's whereabouts is urged to contact Armidale Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
