Group 19 rugby league results for round six

Men's
Moree Boomerangs 54 defeated Tingha Tigers 14
Uralla/Walcha 28 defeated Warialda Wombats 22
Armidale Rams 32 defeated Inverell Hawks 26
Narwan Eels - bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Inverell RSM Hawks (138/132), Narwan Eels (138/92), Armidale Rams (134/136), Uralla/Walcha (108/122), Tingha Tigers (148/190), Moree Boomerangs (174/148), Warialda Wombats (142-162)
League tag
Moree Boomerangs 0 defeated by Tingha Tigers 22
Walcha/Uralla 24 defeated Warialda Wombats 4
Armidale Rams 18 defeated Inverell Hawks 6
Narwan Eels - bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Tingha Tigers (214/ 18), Armidale Rams (90/ 6), Warialda Wombats (56/ 108), Narwan Eels (42/ 94), Walcha/Uralla (56/ 112), Inverell RSM Hawks (68/ 112) Moree Boomerangs (34/ 110)
Try-scorers, point-scorers and best and fairest results not released to the public by Group 19 committee.
