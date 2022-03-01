latest-news,

Armidale Jockey Club was forced to postpone their March 1 meeting after the recent barrage of rain which hit the state. The club was due to hold a seven-race full TAB meet but it was announced on Tuesday morning the track was deemed unsuitable for racing. Instead Racing NSW have optimistically allocated a six-race TAB2 meet for Saturday, March 5. Final acceptances will be published on Thursday, March 3. SEE ALSO: The race program as follows: 1 BM 58 HCP 1100 $15,000.00 2 BM 50 HCP 1300 $15,000.00 3 BM 58 HCP 1900 $15,000.00 4 CLASS 1 HCP 1400 $15,000.00 5 MAIDEN PLATE 1100 $15,000.00 6 MAIDEN PLATE 1300 $15,000.00 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/a08df266-4878-4e01-992f-4f4f9a63d304.JPG/r1613_1063_4533_2713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg