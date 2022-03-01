Armidale's Tuesday races were postponed
Armidale Jockey Club was forced to postpone their March 1 meeting after the recent barrage of rain which hit the state.
The club was due to hold a seven-race full TAB meet but it was announced on Tuesday morning the track was deemed unsuitable for racing.
Instead Racing NSW have optimistically allocated a six-race TAB2 meet for Saturday, March 5.
Final acceptances will be published on Thursday, March 3.
The race program as follows:
1 BM 58 HCP 1100 $15,000.00
2 BM 50 HCP 1300 $15,000.00
3 BM 58 HCP 1900 $15,000.00
4 CLASS 1 HCP 1400 $15,000.00
5 MAIDEN PLATE 1100 $15,000.00
6 MAIDEN PLATE 1300 $15,000.00
