Robb beat St Albert's but eye improvement for remainder of the season

Robb College will head into the bye in round four of the New England Rugby Union competition full of confidence after beating arch-rivals St Albert's College.
But there's plenty of work in front of them with the side yet to "play a full 80 minutes of footy".
Previous head coach David McCathie has come back in a non-official capacity to "help out" and said despite a 24-11 win in first grade, they weren't completely satisified with their performance.
"It is a big weekend for the colleges and parents weekend and it is great to get a win against Albies for that reason," he said.
"We will take the win but we have plenty of work to do.
"We are still working on trying to get the right the combinations for the squad for the rest of the year, with the eyes firmly being on the end of the year and making sure we are competitive at the back end of the season."
McCathie believes things are heading in the right direction though.
They've retained a number of players from recent seasons and built on it.
"We are just trying to play a bit of a different style of footy this year and new coaches," McCathie said.
"We are trying to be a bit more expansive and a lot of structure and discipline in the game as well.
"Just trying to do the simple things right, cut out mistakes."
The squad is strong and there's a solid forward pack to build off.
"We have got no qualms about matching it with the other teams," McCathie said.
"It is just a matter of playing well and playing for 80 minutes and not going to sleep."
In second and third grades, Albies were too good 32-19 and 32-7 respectively but the Robb women beat the back-to-back premiers 15-12.
"A terrific effort by the girls team," McCathie said.
Robb have the bye in the top grade this Saturday before they will be able to "test ourselves and see where we are at" against Walcha in round five.
