Electric Postman 'thrilled, humbled and excited' for Big Chill Festival

Guyra's own energetic farming DJ Ben Jackson, known to most as the Electric Postman, is excited for the Big Chill Festival.
The Postman will head up a set from 6.45pm on the main stage as the prelude to headliners the Rubens.
"I'm tremendously thrilled, humbled and excited to play," Ben said.
Music energises Ben and it shows with an upbeat, but down to earth demeanour as he chats with media and the Armidale mayor and deputy Sam Coupland and Todd Redwood on Saturday morning.
"Music is the lifeblood, it's the creative outlet and it's the soundtrack to the day," he said.
"When you're in a situation or you're out with some sheep or on the tractor, you hear a beautiful piece of music that you're dancing to, the energy just comes through for the day, puts a massive smile on the face and that's the way I rock and roll."
While the music feeds his enthusiasm on the farm, the inverse can also be true, Ben said, with some of the farm sounds inspiring beats and samples in his songs.
"I released a bit of music - today actually - sampling the start of a D4 bulldozer, you that woo-woo-woo, but also dog barks, sheep noises, me yelling at the dogs to get behind, they all come in and feature a little bit in the music here and there," he said.
An enormous big top tent takes pride of place towering over the main stage and it had the Eletcric Postman buzzing for his set.
"This event, the Big Chill, I get goosebumps every time I think about getting up there and performing," Ben said.
"There is music that I want to share with everyone, it's music you might only hear in clubs in Sydney or Brisbane, but bringing the noise to here to Armidale for the people of New England, it's incredibly exciting and we'll see how she goes."
DJs are quite literally known for mixing things up and the Electric Postman said his Saturday session would be the same.
"There will be some new stuff and there's also some very cheeky and fun edits that I've put together that are going to ... well we'll see," he says with a wry smile.
He's got a few ideas how to finish off an energetic set, but played the cards close to his chest.
"I'm still tossing up what the final track will be, I won't spoil the surprise," he said.
The Electric Postman takes the main stage at 6.45pm on Saturday, May 18 with headliners, the Rubens, following at 7.20pm.
Limited tickets remain on sale at the gate at the Armidale Showground.
