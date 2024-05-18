Storms wreak havoc on rugby union fixtures

Storms wreaked havoc with fixtures in the New England Rugby Union competition for round five.
The women's 10s games were the most affected with the Armidale Blues and Glen Innes not taking the field at all and the Baa Baas versus Albies game called off early.
First grade
Albies 24 (Tries: H. Lane, J. Kennedy, O. Ward, H. Brown Conversions: G. Harpley (2)) Def Baa Baas 0
Walcha Rams 40 (Tries: S. Martin, E. Churchill (2), T. Crombie, G. Mcconville (2) Conversions: S. Lomax (2) Penalty Goals: S. Lomax (2)) Def Robb College 32 (Tries: P. Keen (2), S. Kamoto, W. Green Conversions: H. Kable (3) Penalty Goals: H. Kable (2
Second grade
Armidale Blues 28 (Tries: F. Maher, R. Nawerecaqa (2), J. Phelps Conversions: N. Bartlett (4) Def Glen Innes 12 (Tries: R. Smith, J. Miller Conversions: J. Miller)
Walcha Rams 14 (Tries: A. Bruce, B. Porter Conversions: D. Bower (2)) Def Robb College 8 (Tries: J. Hooper Penalty Goals: A. Brownhill)
Albies 33 (Tries: H. Brown, H. Chappel, B. Douglas (2), W. Markey Conversions: H. Brown (2), J. Mcauliffe, W. Gordon) Def Baa Baas 7 (Tries: J. Ratulevu Conversions: C. Morley)
Third grade
Albies 28 Def Baa Baas 0 (Forfeit)
Armidale Blues 28 Def Tenterfield Bumblebees 0 (Forfeit)
Women's 10s
Albies 7 (Tries: A. Smith Conversions: G. Thomas) Def By Baa Baas 12 (Tries: T. Danieli, M. Montgomery Conversions: S. Gordon-Briggs)
Armidale Blues V Glen Innes match deferred due to adverse weather conditions
