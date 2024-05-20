Disability accessible housing villas opened in Armidale

Stephen Brown will be one of the first residents to enjoy specialist disability housing opened by Challenge in partnership with ADAPT in Armidale.
Mr Brown will move into the first of five specially-built villa units, which all feature two bedrooms each with en-suite wheelchair accessible bathrooms as well a room and bathroom for on-site carers.
The development on Marsh Street is the second block of Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) to open in Armidale.
"I like the accessibility, it's nice and free-flowing," Mr Brown said.
"It's just very accessible and frankly its well built and a good quality unit."
One of the key benefits of having five villas together on one block is that Mr Brown only needs care support in the mornings and evenings so he can enjoy privacy throughout the day and night, but carers are only a door or two away should he need additional support.
"The Marsh Street complex is impressive, and delivers much-needed independent living options to the region. These homes provide the practical requirements for high physical support SDA while offering the comforts of a modern home." Challenge's executive director of disability services, Naomi McCorkell, said.
It's been a three-year journey to a new home for Mr Brown who has lived in the New England for about 30 years between Guyra and Walcha.
Currently six per cent of people with NDIS support qualify for SDA, which ADAPT Housing CEO David Whitelaw said was projected to be around 170 people in Armidale by 2027.
However, ADAPT is working with Community Services like Challenge to try and streamline the process for potential future residents.
"In Armidale we've got five villas - over New England we've got about 10 active villas - with hopefully about 30 to 40 villas over the next 18 months to two years [to be built]," Mr Whitelaw said.
"We would like to see more and more of these houses being built, but particularly ones in a great location like these in Marsh Street."
Ms McCorkell said the residents were included in the planning process and that the villas were built with modularity and ease of use at front of mind.
"Each dwelling has been constructed with immaculate attention to detail, providing the practical requirements for high physical support SDA, including the same levels of care found in a clinical setting in a modern, conveniently located private home," she said.
"These homes bring a standard of living that is difficult to find outside of metropolitan areas."
Mr Whitelaw echoed the sentiment and said the homes offered the creature comforts of any residential home, but with the additional support measures for each resident.
The kitchens feature an adjustable height bench, clever modern storage solutions and wall-mounted ovens at an ideal height for wheelchair users.
The bathrooms are customised for people who get out of their wheelchair on the left or right-hand side, and support railings are installed where each resident wants to make their day-to-day the most comfortable and easy.
Mr Whitelaw said there are also some key tech features with power and ethernet wired to doors and blinds so that if a resident wants to they can be controlled electronically - and conveniently through smart home apps.
A couple of the villas don't have residents yet, but Mr Whitelaw and Ms McCorkell said inquiries had increasingly been flowing through as people realise the independent living available with the specialist homes.
"They've been designed for people with a disability with a focus on it being as independent as possible within their own homes," Ms McCorkell said.
For Mr Brown it brings a three-year journey to a close and he was just looking forward to settling in. He said he has a "monster stereo" and was eager to enjoy "all kinds of music".
