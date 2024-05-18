'The set up is incredible' Rubens excited to headline Big Chill

A limited number of tickets remain at the gate after doors opened to the Big Chill Festival in Armidale at 11am on May 18.
Australian alt-rock band the Rubens will headline Saturday's proceedings and loaded up on a hearty breakfast Saturday when they were presented pies crafted in their honour by Tamworth baker The Pie Mechanic.
Lead singer Sam Margin said it was awesome to see the festival stage on Saturday morning.
"It's cool to come out and see, it's a fully fledged festival and the set up here is incredible - it's the size of Splendour in the Grass," Sam said.
"We've always done a lot of regional touring, we come to places like Armidale to play in pubs for fun all the time so to come and play a big festival is cool too."
William said the guys were keen to put on a good show for "anyone whose excited to listen" before headlining Saturday's card with the guys to take the main stage at 7.20pm.
"Every environment brings something different - most of us like playing probably smaller club shows mostly because you can see everyone's faces and they're your diehard fans," he said.
"Every show has got a different energy, a big show has a different nervousness, but at the end of the day anyone whose excited is who you're coming to play for."
The guys have a smattering of some of their early songs, some more recent and some of their most popular.
"We've probably littered the set-list with our whole career," Sam said.
"We've kind of over the years have played our whole catalogue live and worked out what works and what doesn't.
"I think songs like Living Life, Hoops obviously and Lay it Down - that was one of our first songs and that always gets a good reaction."
The guys also hinted at a few other favourites including Hallelujah and My Gun.
Asked specifically about who they enjoyed the pies - a seven-day brined brisket pie with sauerkraut and some select sauces and spices inspired the Reuben sandwich - the band were emphatically pleased.
"Yeah they're gone!" William said.
"Honestly it's incredible that you can take a sandwich and turn it into a delicious pie, I was skeptical, but it's yum, very yum," Elliott adds.
Scott echoes the sentiment saying he hadn't had breakfast and chimes in that it's just one more thing that makes visiting the regions a special event over performing at a metro concert.
"You spoke about touring regionally before, you don't really get that treatment [in the cities] and we feel real special coming here so thanks for that."
Before going to continue their preparations the message from the band was simple.
"Thanks for having us, you guys are legends and we love you," Sam said.
The Rubens headline Saturday's line-up and take the stage at 7.20pm following on from Guyra DJ sensation Electric Postman.
