Group 19 putting plans in place for 2024

A new committee means new ideas and that is exactly what the incoming members of the Group 19 board are doing.
The final make-up of the Group is yet to be determined with a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night to confirm the clubs and teams entered across the three divisions this year.
But one thing has been decided - representative rugby league will be back.
Men's, women's tackle and under 18s will take the field on Sunday, May 12 at Scully Park as part of a tri-series with Group 4 and Group 21.
Then the June long weekend will see an East versus West fixture introduced as a pathway to representing Group 19.
It will have all divisions with the make-up of the women's format into tackle or league tag yet to be decided.
East will be made up of players from clubs situated along the New England Highway side of the Group - Walcha, Uralla, Armidale, Narwan, Guyra and Glen Innes.
West will be Tingha, Inverell, Bingara, Warialda and Moree.
New Group 19 chairman Peter Presnell said the concept will hopefully provide a platform for the tri-series the following year.
"We can probably work on it and have the East versus West this time next year where we can actually pick our rep side," he said.
"It is a bit of a stepping stone for us to look forward to getting our representative players noticed and try and get some of these Group 19 boys and have a go at Greater Northern.
"I am trying to promote a pathway for these up and coming players to try and get their foot in the door to rep footy."
Following Wednesday's meeting, the Group will be asking for expressions of interest for coaches for all representative teams.
They are hopeful of gaining interest from across the board and are willing to work with anyone who is enthusiastic about taking on the role.
In terms of the regular, week-to-week competition, clubs will put confirm their teams at the meeting.
At this stage, Guyra have withdrawn while others are still determining what divisions they will field.
In a big move, if clubs like Glen Innes and Inverell can't field a men's team, they will be permitted to take the field in league tag and under 18s.
Presnell said it breaks away from tradition but they cannot afford to let clubs fold and players walk away from rugby league.
Additionally, the Group committee is working hard to get more camaraderie among the clubs.
March 23 will see an official season launch in Inverell.
"I will be asking for clubs to have coaches present and bringing their playing gear," Presnell said.
