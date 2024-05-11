PLC celebrates Mother's Day | photos

Hundreds attended the PLC Armidale Mother's Day breakfast on Thursday when the College hosted its much-loved annual celebration and Mother's Day-themed chapel service for students and the maternal figures in their lives.
Students from Pre-K through to Year 12 enjoyed sharing cards and gifts with their guests before heading off to class.
"To have so many attend recognises the significance of the mother-daughter relationship," said college principal Nicola Taylor.
"Our girls are truly blessed to have the unwavering support of these women. They are the pillars of our community, contributing significantly to our girls' academic and social growth in an environment where they are happy and well-supported."
