Stew of local talent added to Big Chill lineup as official playing schedule released

Organisers of the Big Chill Festival, set to take place this weekend, May 18 and 19, are pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the 2024 festival delivers an unforgettable experience for attendees.
It was hinted at throughout the year, but now it's official. A second stage featuring home grown talent has been added to an already-loaded program.
The 'Live and Local' stage will operate interchangeably with the main stage effectively giving a smoother, break free weekend of fabulous entertainment.
The official Big Chill schedule has been announced, with action on both days kicking off at 11am, going well into the night on the Saturday and going out with a bang on Sunday afternoon with Australian rock icon DIESEL taking the main stage at 4pm.
The Beardy Street Bazaar busking and Art festival, is a free event happening in the Beardy Street Mall from 8.30am till 11am Saturday, May 18, for those keen to soak up the atmosphere a little earlier.
This event will be perfect for out-of-town visitors looking to savour local coffee and breakfast treats and explore the unique shops Armidale has to offer as well as the street art exhibitions provided by Arts North West.
If that's not enough, the crew at Great Hops Brewery on the Old Inverell Road are putting on a limited availability, exclusive pre-festival party where, for the price of a ticket, attendees will be treated to two craft beers and a hearty plate of slow cooked meats, slaw and bread.
Live music is being provided by OHMASOUL and doors will open at 4pm, Friday, May 17.
This treat will be sure to warm up those brave enough to tackle the 'Big Chilly Dip,' held at Dumaresq Dam at 7.30 am Sunday morning May 19.
"The Big chilly Dip is the perfect way for festival goers to refresh and revitalise on Sunday morning before the second day of the Big Chill festival," Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Participants can take part in the cold-water plunge, a quick swim or the Big Chilly Mile. It will be a really fun event that will bring our community together."
No word as yet as to whether Mayor Coupland will be taking part in the Dumaresq dam ice plunge, but either way the festival proper is now taking place at the Armidale Showgrounds after it was moved from the Sports grounds due to flooding concerns.
A shift to the Armidale Showground has allowed for organisers to ramp up festival vibes with the installation of a circus style big top tent overt the main stage, which is sure to provide the ideal atmosphere in any weather.
The Barbeque Alley will start on Saturday morning with an 11:30 am, lamb carcass breakdown, there will be further demos on throughout the day and competition points up for grabs for some of the finest steak cook-off chefs going around.
If you can manage to get free of the barbecue or the beer taps, make your way closer to one of two stages. The brand new live and local stage will feature class acts such as Maddie Warden, Spatial Riesling, The Florin Arc, Terra Firma and The Altones.
Fergus James, Electric Postman, Kingswood, Splashpool, DIESEL and The Rubens is just some of the talent set to take the main stage across a jam-packed weekend.
