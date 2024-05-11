A critical council motion | Trains North opinion

Armidale Regional Council will deliberate on two motions about the Rail Trail on May 13.
It will be a crucial one in the troubled journey of the New England Rail Trail (NERT) since 2016.
It is because the councillors are faced with a difficult decision whether to accept a $5.4M BSBR grant to be used to construct a mini rail trail between Armidale Station and Dumaresq (9.3kms) as a first stage while the application for the 68km rail trail has not been finalised yet by the Council and it will take at least until the end of this year for the minister and NSW parliament to approve.
This means even if the motions are approved on Monday by the Council, the current council will not be able to start the design and construction process. It will fall on the next council after the local government elections due in September.
One critical factor to consider in the meeting is whether to build the rail trail (bike and walking track) off formation (on the side of the rail line)?
As yet the Council has not done any work to investigate this option. However, a motion by Cr. Dorothy Robinson requests the council to investigate this possibility by using the contingency portion of the grant i.e. $1m.
The core of her motion is to approve the timeline for design and construction of the rail trail as recommended by Public Works.
The problem with her motion is that the council will not be bound to implement any findings from such an investigation even if it comes up with a positive finding.
During the meeting held on April 24, 2024, the council was given the opportunity to approve the rail trail proposal and give authority to the General Manager to sign deeds for the grant and the lease of rail corridor. However, a majority of Councillors supported an amended motion seeking more information about the costs of this rail trail project to the Council.
They also wanted to know whether the grant money can be used for other important community projects?
The Rescission motion by the mayor seeks to overturn this amended motion. If it succeeds we will be back to square one.
Councillors will be faced with a difficult decision. For example, what the council can do with the grant money? Can they be used to construct a rail trail without removing the rail as Robinson wants? Or is there a requirement that the money can only be used to construct the rail trail as stipulated in the business case and any agreement the Council entered into with the funding body?
There are too many unknowns about this whole rail trail saga.
The cost of maintenance alone is a significant one for the rate payers.
If we apply the costs from Northern rivers rail trails, it can cost over $200,000 per annum for the ARC (however the Council paper states it will cost $102,000?).
This means over the 30-year corridor lease period, it will cost $6M for the council. On top of this there is another Governance fee also. It is 5% of the total cost which is $21M. This amounts to $1M over the 30-year period. Council has applied for a grant for the construction with a co-payment of $1.8M.
So, the picture emerging is, irrespective of promises of funding from donors, is not a black and white one. Given the rate payers in the LG area are still not out mom the woods in terms of the impact of last year's 50 per cent rate rise, any additional spending by the Armidale Council on rail will not be tolerated by the majority.
Proponents of the rail trail are depicting a rosy picture about the benefits. However according to the Halliburton Report, council has to spend more money on marketing and promotion in order to attract visitors and generate income as stated in the report. More concerningly, even with that it will take five years after completion to realise the estimated income and visitor numbers. Thus, the short to medium term benefit is unpredictable.
Armidale Council has never provided an equal opportunity for alternative proposals to use the rail corridor north of Armidale compared to the support it has been providing to the rail trail lobby. Had it considered alternative proposals for running heritage trains or using the line for freight, we will not be in the present predicament.
Businessman David Peters, owner of an organic food manufacturing industry worth $40M wants to relocate to Llangothlin and restore the rail line from there to Armidale so he can transport his containers to Tamworth on rail. He is also willing to spend the money for restoration.
It is important that Mayor Coupland navigate this process for the long-term benefit of the community rather than pushing a contentious plan to build the rail trail as the proponents want by removing the rail line. Likewise, he needs to give equal consideration to alternative proposals if the Council is to preserve unity in the community rather than division.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.