New lighting for Bellevue Oval thanks to State Gov't grant

BELLEVUE Oval has been given the green light to install new lighting with a $425,000 grant from the State Government.
The oval, at the University of New England, is the home of the New England Nomads AFL Club as well as the Armidale City Cricket Club.
The new lights would allow for a wider section of the community to take part in sports activities at the oval, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said
"New lights at Bellevue Oval will ensure a safer training environment for all, particularly during winter and in the evenings," Mr Marshall said.
"The Level the Playing Field program [under which the funding was granted] is designed to increase participation by women and girls in sport and provide for a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.
"It aims to revive sporting facilities by providing new or upgraded facilities, amenities, and sporting fields.
"I have no doubt the new lighting will allow women and girls to train and compete in their chosen sport in a safe way.
"It's fabulous to see another sporting facility in Armidale being upgraded to allow more and safer use of community recreational and sporting grounds."
UNE Life chief executive David Schmude said they were grateful to receive the funding under the level the playing field program.
"We are immensely grateful to the NSW Government for their support in granting funds for Bellevue Oval," Mr Schmude said.
"This investment marks a pivotal moment for our sporting community, ensuring that our players, from grassroots to the competitive level have improved facilities to play and train."
Installation of the lights is scheduled to begin by September 30 September this year and due to be completed by September, 2026.
