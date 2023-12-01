The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ben and Josh Picton to represent Australia along with Matt and Jock Foster

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Josh Picton after the Armidale Rifle Club event.
Ben and Josh Picton after the Armidale Rifle Club event.

TWO father and son combinations are preparing to represent Australia on the international stage in rifle shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help