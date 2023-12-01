TWO father and son combinations are preparing to represent Australia on the international stage in rifle shooting.
Mungindi teenager Jack Picton and his father Ben will compete in the world target shooting championships in South Africa early next year.
Jack, 17, has just won the long range target rifle competition hosted by the Armidale Rifle Club.
In Other News:
Four of its members will represent Australia in New Zealand for a trans-Tasman Test series next month.
"Shooting in the bush is well and truly alive," Matt Foster said.
"We've put a lot of work into the club over the last few years.
"The idea is to build our base and make sure we provide opportunities and events for our members to be part of.
"We have five people between Armidale and Inverell who are in state or Australian teams.
"We're really looking forward to the New Zealand trip.
"It takes about four months to have the paperwork approved to take rifles into another country, but it will all be worth it."
The Armidale Open has been back for three years now and attracted 54 shooters.
Foster was impressed with the efforts of Jack Picton, who will compete in the Australian under 25 rifle team.
"They come from a very long line of target rifle shooters and Jack is a cracking shot," he said.
"It's all about temperament and technique and he's getting the rewards because of the hard work he puts into it."
Ben Picton won the NSW Under-18 Champion of Champions title as a 13-years-old.
He has been a member of the Mungindi Rifle club for 32 years.
Both Ben and Jack received their firearms license when they were 12.
They will head to South Africa in March.
