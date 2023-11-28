The Armidale Express
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Peta Bradley crossed the English Channel with her relay team in September

November 28 2023 - 3:55pm
Peta Bradley crossing the English Channel in September. Photo supplied
Peta Bradley and her relay team of six, successfully crossed the English Channel in a time of 13 hours and fifteen minutes.

