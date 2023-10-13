The Armidale Express
Police release CCTV of cars might have been used in Armidale home invasion

By Staff Writers
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:41pm
Detectives have released CCTV vision as they renew their appeal for public information into the stabbing of a man during a home invasion in Armidale earlier this year.

