Detectives have released CCTV vision as they renew their appeal for public information into the stabbing of a man during a home invasion in Armidale earlier this year.
About 10.10pm on Sunday 25 June 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Garibaldi Street, Armidale, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Police were told four men forced entry into a home and stabbed a 67-year-old man, stole his mobile phone and a watch before leaving the scene.
The man was taken to Armidale Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
That man was Doctor James Leitch, who later spoke to the Armidale Express
As inquiries continue, investigators have now released CCTV footage of a grey Mazda 3 and white Toyota Hilux ute on Taylor Street, Armidale, believed to be linked to the home invasion.
The cars were reported stolen from a home on Taylor Street following a break and enter in the early hours of Friday, June 23.
The ute was located later that morning in a carpark on Wigan Avenue, Armidale and, was seized for forensic examination.
The car was found burnt-out on Niagara Street. Police also seized property near the car believed to have been stolen from the home invasion. The property was seized for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Armidale Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
