SANTA, stalls and arguably the southern hemisphere's largest Christmas tree filled the Mall on Thursday, November 30 for a much anticipated annual event.
Armidale's Christmas in the Mall has been delighting families and friends for at least a decade and Thursday night's extravaganza met all expectations.
About 50 stallholders, selling everything from candles and books to trout and olive oil, plied their goods.
Shops remained open and a children's train looped through the eastern end of the Mall, filled with children.
Entertainers kept audiences delighted beneath "The Boomerang", including the Armidale Pipe Band.
At the other end of the Mall, hundreds of children patiently waited to sit on Santa's lap and tell him their present wishes.
The event started at 5pm and ended at 9pm. Flick through our photo gallery and see if you can spot yourself or a friend.
