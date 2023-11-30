The Armidale Express
Friday, 1 December 2023
Armidale Regional Council has completed major road improvements

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 30 2023 - 2:58pm
10,000 potholes in the New England region have been filled thanks to NSW state government grant. pic supplied.
Armidale council has filled 10,000 potholes and counting.

