A REVAMPED bus network, which includes the introduction of seven-day-a-week connections between the University of New England and Armidale railway station, is set to roll out from Monday, December 11.
The new network will introduce 23 extra bus services each week for North Hill and South Hill in Armidale - as well as new Sunday and public holiday services for Armidale and Uralla.
Other benefits include:
Additional bus services to Uralla that were introduced in 2020 will be retained following positive community feedback and usage.
Transport for NSW has developed the new bus network based on consultation with local communities and by working closely with Armidale Regional Council, Uralla Shire Council and Edwards Coaches.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the boost to services would "improve community wellbeing by helping people more easily access health, education and jobs".
More information about the new services can be found at transportnsw.info/news/2023/better-bus-services-for-armidale
