Friday, 1 December 2023
Armidale, Uralla set for more buses, improved service

December 1 2023 - 2:10pm
The new network will introduce 23 extra bus services each week for North Hill and South Hill. Photo supplied
A REVAMPED bus network, which includes the introduction of seven-day-a-week connections between the University of New England and Armidale railway station, is set to roll out from Monday, December 11.

Local News

