THE Pie Mechanic's newest food invention is named after a Uralla local with a passion for smoking meat.
'The Magnus' is a 10 hour smoked brisket, with a Welder's Dog stout based sauce, topped with a gourmet mac and cheese, served with a jalapeno gin jam using gin from Dobson's Distillery.
It was crafted for the business' food truck at Armidale's The Big Chill festival on May 13 and 14, headlined by Birds of Tokyo.
The creation follows in the footsteps of another one-off collaboration pie created for the Seasons of New England expo in March.
Namesake Jake Magnus, a die hard The Pie Mechanic fan, helped develop the speciality pie by smoking different flavour profiles.
"He's not a business, he's just a local guy that loves smoking meat," Mr Hayes said.
The name was a surprise way to thank Mr Magnus, who was "amazed".
"I think he's finally made it now that he's got a pie named after him at The Pie Mechanic," Mr Hayes said.
The festival is a "massive" business opportunity for Mr Hayes, and getting the community involved is a bit of fun.
If one of us rises, we all rise.- Stephen Dobson, Dobson's Distillery owner
Stephen Dobson, Dobson's Distillery owner, which provided the gin for the pie's jam, said the collaboration creates tourism trails for people to follow.
"Throwing the bread crumbs outside of the kitchen is a really smart thing," he said.
"If one of us rises, we all rise."
Festival gates open 11am at the Armidale Sportsground.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
