The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Artist Tim Storrier donates bronze horse sculpture to New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) in Armidale

By Newsroom
May 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a new horse in town and this impressive bronze beast even has connections to Australian racing royalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.