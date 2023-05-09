The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime

ATSB won't investigate plane crash at Armidale Airport which injured two men

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the crash scene at Armidale Airport on May 3. Picture supplied by NSW SES
Emergency services at the crash scene at Armidale Airport on May 3. Picture supplied by NSW SES

The safety watchdog will not investigate the cause of a light plane crash which injured two men in the New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.