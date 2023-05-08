AN unchangeable fact about someone's identity such as their sexual orientation, has no bearing on the quality of their leadership, a school captain has said.
The Presbyterian Church of Australia's call for the right to ban LGBTQIA+ students from school captain roles caused Armidale Secondary College student Ashton Mace to feel a duty to respond.
The church, which guides a Melbourne private school, told a review into Australia's discrimination laws that students in an "active same-sex relationship ... would not be able to give appropriate Christian leadership in a Christian school which requires modelling Christian living".
The 17-year-old submitted an opinion piece to The Armidale Express arguing that the LGBTQIA+ community "has woven a rich tapestry of community and educational leadership and will always contribute to the quality of Australian society".
"Being school captain, I've seen the effect that excluding LGBTQIA+ kids has had on their education," he said.
"While our community and society is probably less homophobic than it used to be, we've still got a long way to go.
"Seeing my friends who do attend a religious school, I've seen the impact that they've had by being in a learning environment where it's shunned, and they've felt isolated and secluded."
But shunning that growing community also makes no sense from a marketing perspective, according to Ashton, and puts the church at risk of becoming "obsolete" in the minds of an increasingly powerful majority.
The Armidale college has been raising LGBTQIA+ visibility. In 2019, it implemented a 'rainbow club', has made gender pronoun badges and holds a stall with drag shows on Harmony Day.
"It's been met with a lot of positivity, and a lot of joy," Ashton said.
To the children who find themselves isolated or confused, he wrote, "you aren't alone, you are valued, and it is perfectly okay to be exactly who you are".
Following high school, Ashton plans to study a double degree in arts and law, with aspirations to become a journalist and lawyer.
The government has committed to reforming federal anti-discrimination laws which provide exceptions for religious educational institutions to discriminate on certain grounds.
But the government seeks to ensure religious educational institutions don't discriminate against students or staff on sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or relationship status or pregnancy.
In its submission, the Presbyterian Church of Australia also stated the reforms allowance for schools to prefer staff that share religious convictions but restriction on taking into account their views and practices related to sexual orientation, makes it "impossible for schools to consistently develop an all-of-life approach to their education".
A large volume of submissions (428) were made to the inquiry and the date for reporting has been extended to December 31.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
