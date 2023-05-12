Esacalting violence inside the grounds of Armidale Secondary College has been raised with the NSW Education Minister.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has used a meeting with the new Education Minister, Prue Car, to press for an urgent review of the operations at Armidale Secondary College.
Fights between students have appeared on social media platforms.
A video posted on May 1 involved boys fighting in a toilet with one knocked to the ground and unable to get to his feet as several students watched on.
Police have attended the school multiple times in attempts to clamp down on the behaviour.
Mr Marshall said he had heard from and met with numerous teachers, parents and members of the Armidale school community concerned about the recent spate of aggressive and violent student behaviour.
"The minister listened very carefully to the numerous reports I have received of recent concerning incidents and a broader feeling the school cannot cope without serious and urgent intervention from the Department of Education," Mr Marshall said.
"I asked the minister for an immediate review of the school operations and some serious attention and resourcing from the Department to back up the teaching staff and school leadership team.
"Our schools should be safe places to learn and I am receiving a disturbing number of serious complaints about incidents at the school on a regular basis, which is a clear indication major intervention from the department is required - and required as a matter of urgency."
The NSW Department of Education has told The Armidale Express support has been given to the parents and children who have been victims in the attacks.
"Armidale Secondary College does not tolerate anti-social behaviour," a spokesperson from the department said.
"The school is concerned about these incidents and has taken appropriate disciplinary action.
"Wellbeing support is being provided to affected students and their families.
"As police are involved, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
